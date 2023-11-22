Yesterday, Trisha Paytas revealed the news that she is pregnant with baby number two, revealing a baby name that has got people talking.

She shared the news with a sweet photo of her husband Moses Hacmon, whom she married in 2021, and her daughter Malibu Barbie, who was born in September 2022, holding an ultrasound picture of their new arrival.

She also posted a video from her podcast ‘JUST TRISH PODCAST’ on YouTube where she revealed the child’s unusual name, Elvis.

“I love all names, I think they’re so cute, but I’ve always manifested Malibu and Elvis,” she said.

While the couple haven’t found out the gender of the child yet, Trisha defended the name, saying that it could work for either gender.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Elvis could be a masculine name, but we’d also give it to a girl,” she explained.

While thousands congratulated Trisha on her pregnancy, fans were quick to share their opinion on the uncommon name choice.

“Is she joking? Elvis? That is just bizarre,” one wrote.

“Anything but Elvis”.

please trisha don’t name him ELVIS… — ʚ s ɞ (@moreigaveu) November 21, 2023

Advertisement

Advertisement

Trisha paytas fans are so delulu saying Elvis is such a cute name for a boy OR a girl. No ma'am. Elvis??? I mean congrats girly but that's what my mom wanted to name my cat 🤣 — pikaHERARchu (@aStitchedCat) November 21, 2023

While she’s received a lot of criticism for the interesting name choice, many have pointed out that it makes sense for the heavily criticised internet star.

trisha paytas is such a genius for deciding Elvis is a unisex name like i thought about a girl called Elvis for two seconds and it just made sense — Hunter (@poshspicelatte) November 21, 2023

Advertisement

Advertisement

Trisha paytas naming her kid Elvis is so on brand for her, I wonder if she’s watched Priscilla😧 — glo (@glorheea37) November 22, 2023

Congrats Trisha!

Listen to the podcast announcement on iHeart Radio below!

Advertisement

Advertisement