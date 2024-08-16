Taylor Swift has surprised fans at her London Eras Tour show by bringing out a very special guest – the one and only Ed Sheeran.

The 92,000 Swifties at Wembley stadium were treated to a night to remember when mid-way through her signature surprise song set, Sheeran joined her on stage for an epic mashup performance.

🚨| High quality photo of Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran tonight! #LondonTSTheErastour pic.twitter.com/hJlgbUfFem — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) August 15, 2024

The Eras Tour star began playing her song ‘Everything Has Changed’ before stopping mid-way through and saying to the crowd “You guys were really singing that one loudly”.

With Swifties in a frenzy as to what she had up her sleeve, she said “But I just feel like I’m not really doing it justice” before bringing out the ‘Shape Of You’ singer on stage.

The pair sang the rest of ‘Everything Has Changed’ together before performing an insane mashup of Taylor’s Reputation hit ‘End Game’ and Ed Sheeran’s ‘Thinking Out Loud’.

🚨| Taylor Swift and special guest, Ed Sheeran, performing a mashup of “Everything Has Changed”, “End Game” and “Thinking Out Loud” at today’s show! #LondonTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/imW1WvGSAR — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) August 15, 2024

Hearts melted as the stars hugged and shared a sweet moment with the crowd, with Taylor saying, “This is one of my best friends in the world to the point where I feel like he’s a second brother.”

The pair then sat together at the piano to perform ‘King of My Heart’ from Reputation and ‘The Alchemy’ from The Tortured Poets Department.

We’re convinced this has to be Taylor’s BEST surprise set ever.