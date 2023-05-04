The news comes only months after Taylor and Actor Joe Alwyn split after their six year relationship came to an end.

Her new man is none other than English pop rock band ‘the 1975’ frontman Matty Healy, who briefly had a fling with Swift almost 10 years ago.

According The Sun in the UK, a source close to Taylor said that “She and Matty are madly in love. It’s super-early days, but it feels right. They first dated, very briefly, almost ten years ago but timings just didn’t work out.”

“Taylor and Joe actually split up back in February, so there was absolutely no crossover.”

“Both Matty and Taylor have been touring over the past few weeks, so it’s been a lot of Face-Timing and texting but she cannot wait to see him again.”

“But as two international megastars, they understand the pressures of one another’s jobs better than anyone, and are incredibly supportive of their respective careers.”

“They are both massively proud and excited about this relationship and, unlike Taylor’s last one — which was very much kept out of the spotlight, deliberately — she wants to ‘own’ this romance, and not hide it away.”

“Taylor just wants to live her life, and be happy. She’s told pals Matty is flying to Nashville over the weekend to support her on the next leg of her tour.”

I’m sure Taylor Swift fans can expect new music coming soon…