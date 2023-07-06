So much for never ever ever getting back together.

As relieved as we all were Swifties, apparently the British rocker Matt Healy is back in the picture.

Sources say that the 1975 lead fired a female crew member of the touring team who supposedly was having issues with Tay Tay.

A friend close to the pair has mentioned, “One thing is for sure, he isn’t letting anything come between his chances of making it work with Taylor.”

Sources close to Taylor and Matt are shutting down rumours to People, “They are absolutely not together and aren’t even in contact anymore. She is enjoying being single and has been spending time in the studio and hanging out with friends in New York City. This is all B.S.,”

It’s a lot of he said she said, all we know is Taylor is taking over the world on The Eras Tour and we’re living for it. No sighting of Healy around but we’ll keep you updated!

