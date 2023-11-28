Taylor Swift has met with the family of Ana Clara Benevides Machado, the fan who tragically passed away at her Eras Show in Rio de Janeiro on November 17th.

The fan began feeling unwell during extremely high temperatures at the venue but after paramedics performed CPR, she was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead shortly after.

After criticism that she did not do enough to support the family after her death, Swift invited the family to meet with her at her show in São Paulo where they shared a picture together wearing t-shirts with the 23-year-old’s face on them.

She covered the family’s travel expenses to the show and also made a donation to the family in honour of Ana Clara.

Taylor addressed her devastation at the news in an Instagram story where she wrote, “I can’t believe I’m writing these words but it is with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show,”

