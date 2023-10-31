Taylor Swift has broken yet another record and record labels are freaking out!

Just days after she released 1989 (Taylor’s Version), Taylor broke her OWN Spotify record for the most single-day artist streams.

Taylor Swift is re-recording six albums after her back catalogue was sold to a private equity firm in 2020… 1989 is the latest and she’s only got 1 more to go, Reputation.

The album was first released in 2014 and is undoubtedly her most successful to date, with hits like Shake It Off, Blank Space, Style and Bad Blood.

Taylor’s Version includes 5 never-before-heard songs ‘from the vault’. One of those is called ‘Slut’, which is all about the public’s perception of her in the early days of her career and it’s also believed that this song touches on her relationship with Harry Styles.

The song reads:

‘But if I’m all dressed up, they might as well be looking at us, and if they call me a slut, you know it might be worth it for once, and if I’m gonna be drunk, I might as well be drunk in love’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile, record labels are scrambling to prevent artists from being able to re-record albums ever again!

This comes after the success of all Taylor’s re-recorded projects.

The major labels – Universal Music, Sony Music and Warner Music – have recently overhauled contracts for new signees, demanding that artists wait 10, 15 or even 30 years to re-record releases after leaving their record companies.

Billionaire Taylor Swift got in just in time!