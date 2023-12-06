Taylor Swift has been announced as the fifth most powerful woman in the world on the Forbes list for 2023, overtaking both Beyoncé and Rihanna.

There’s no doubt that 2023 has been one of the biggest yet for the Karma singer, breaking records left right and centre with her Eras World Tour being set to become the highest-grossing global tour of all time and her Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour film on it’s way to become the most successful concert films.

In case that wasn’t enough, she set new streaming records when she re-released her 1989 album and also began a highly publicised romance with NFL star Travis Kelce.

Forbes has also noted that the musician has recently acquired billionaire status, estimating that she’s now worth a massive $1.1 billion.

They also pointed out that she “makes the ranks solely based on her songs and performances.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Coming ahead Taylor is European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at number one, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde at number two, United States Vice President Kamala Harris at number three and Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni at number four.

Beyoncé came in at number 36 on the list with some massive achievements from this year, with her Renaissance album and concert film gaining global success and becoming the most awarded artist in recording academy history after her Grammy wins in February.

Rihanna came in at number 74 on the list, with Forbes noting the success of her companies Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty as well as her Superbowl Halftime Performance as the highlights of the year.

“As ever, the 2023 Power List was determined by four main metrics: money, media, impact and spheres of influence,” Forbes wrote.