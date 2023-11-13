In a display of affection that has absolutely sent Swifties, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce shared a very public moment at her recent Eras Tour show in Buenos Aires.

The November 11 show saw Swift finishing her performance and leaping into an embrace with Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs star. The moment marked the most hard-launch PDA since they started dating a few weeks ago.

The concert was a bit of a family affair, Kelce watched the show alongside Scott Swift, Taylor’s dad, with the relationship between the two seeming pretty darn warm! Meanwhile, Taylor changed up the lyrics to her song “Karma” to reference Kelce, a move that sent the crowd wild.

Speculation about the song’s original intent, rumoured to involve actor Joe Alwyn, Taylor’s former partner, was popped to the side for the gesture. The evening was filled with supportive gestures from Kelce, who was spotted singing along and holding up a sign during “The Archer,” ramming home his commitment to Swift.

The couple, who’ve become more and more public with their relationship, were also seen dining with Scott Swift in Buenos Aires.

Look we’ve been burnt before following along Tay-Tay’s relationships, but we’re 100% here for this one.

