Swifties are going mental!

A bunch of Tay Tay’s close and personal celeb friends have collectively changed their profile pictures to black & white. Amongst the crew includes boyfriend Travis Kelce, John Legend, Channing Tatum, Gigi Hadid, Blake Lively, Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Channing Tatum, Taylor Lautner and more. You may think, maybe they’re just trying something new? No. This is no coincidence.

Are you ready for it? 🖤🐍 pic.twitter.com/ImKKLvxZU3 — callum ⸆⸉ (@folkloreshi) January 20, 2024

Fans are speculating we are moments away from Taylor’s Reputation (Taylor’s Version) dropping. The original album was released in 2015 featuring the black and white theme. So the profile picture change is fitting.

Another reason to believe that the new re-recorded album is right around the corner follows her interview with TIME. She mentioned the re-recorded album was on it’s way and it would be “fire”.

Reputation channels the character assassination she feels following her fallout with Kim, Kanye and the public. There’s no doubt that Reputation (Taylor’s Version) will be packed with some heat!

