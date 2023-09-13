It was definitely Tay Tay’s year at the MTV Video Music Awards.
Taylor took home a whopping eight awards, including:
- Song of the Year (Anti-Hero)
- Song of the Summer (Karma ft. Ice Spice)
- Best Pop (Anti-Hero)
- Best Visual Effects (Anti-Hero)
- Best Cinematography (Anti-Hero)
- Best Direction (Anti-Hero)
- Artist of the Year
- Album of the Year (Midnights)
- Video of the Year (Anti-Hero)
Swift has become the second biggest MTV VMA award winner just three shy of Beyoncé who remains on the top spot with a total of 28 VMAs.
Just a week ago, Taylor made history by becoming the first female artist to get more than 100 million streams in just one month.
This came after the pop star released her re-recorded album, Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), in July which hit the top of the US and UK charts making her the first female with four albums in the US top 10 album chart at the same time.
Taylor has continued to break records and grow as an artist, it’s undeniable that we’ll continue to see her shine.
Source: BBC