Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce seemed to have crashed Saturday Night Live over the weekend, joining the show in surprise cameo appearances after a skit about their romance.

The dating rumours started when Taylor was seen watching Travis’ Kansas City Chiefs game alongside Travis Kelce’s mum.

In a hilarious skit with Pete Davidson about Taylor being spotted at the games, Travis Kelce makes a surprise cameo appearance at the end.

SNL makes skit about Taylor Swift with a surprise Travis Kelce cameo at the end. pic.twitter.com/Cx7PjsVGYD — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 15, 2023

It seems the pair crashed SNL, with Taylor unexpectedly coming on to introduce her friend Ice Spice’s performance.

Taylor Swift introducing Ice Spice on SNL. pic.twitter.com/YiObAbD8vE — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 15, 2023

After the unexpected cameos, Taylor Swift seemed to make it official with NFL player Travis Kelce, after they were spotted holding hands walking into the SNL afterparty in New York.

Seems the pair are moving fast!

