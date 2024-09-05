Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been forced to deny rumours their relationship is fake.

A copy of a supposed contract between the couple was leaked yesterday and quickly circulated online, which said the pair are set to call it quits on September 28th.

The contract appears to be written by Travis’ PR firm Full Scope, and outlines the “gracious and respectful” way the two will be required to go public with the breakup.

But Travis was quick to get his lawyers on to it – releasing a statement saying it was all fake news.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“These documents are entirely false and fabricated and were not created, issued or authorised by this agency,” Travis’ PR representative said.

They also revealed that they intend to “to initiate proceedings against the individuals or entities responsible for the unlawful and injurious forgery of documents”.

While we’d hate to believe it’s true, it does raise the question of whether Travis and Taylor were fake all along…