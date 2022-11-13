Twilight star Taylor Lautner has married his beautiful wife, Taylor Lautner!

Taylor Lautner and his long-term girlfriend Taylor Dome were married on Friday, 11 November, one year after they got engaged.

The couple held their ceremony at the Epoch Estate Wines, in California. The couple announced their relationship in 2018, Taylor Lautner (Twilight) was taking a break from acting and wanted to take a step back and enjoy life and spend some time with family and friends. He said he got to meet his fiancé out of it, so it all worked out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TAY (@taydome)

In the interview, Taylor seemed to confirm that he and his fiancée would share the same name, even double checking with her by asking: “Are you into this last name? Cause we already share one name. So it’s gonna be extra complicated.”

But the pair seem happy enough, with the Twilight star adding: “We’re literally going to be the same person.”

Advertisement

Advertisement