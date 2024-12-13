Looking back on 2024, we bid farewell to some legendary stars who made a lasting impact on our hearts and the world of entertainment.

Here’s a look back at some of the stars we lost this year, may they rest in peace.

Liam Payne

In October, the world was shocked after news broke that former One Direction star Liam Payne tragically died at the age of 31 after falling from his hotel balcony in Argentina.

The singer died at the age of 31 after accidentally falling off a hotel balcony in Argentina, leaving behind his 5-year-old son Bear who he shares with Cheryl Cole.

Dame Maggie Smith

After a legendary 70-year acting career, that earned her two Oscars, a Tony award, four Primetime Emmy’s and the title of ‘Dame’, Maggie Smith passed away peacefully on September 27th at the age of 89.

Smith will be fondly remembered for her roles in Downton Abbey, Harry Potter, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel along with many, many more.

Shannen Doherty

Shannen Doherty, who won hearts around the globe for her roles in Heathers, Charmed, and Beverly Hills, 90210, passed away in July at the age of 53 years old after a lengthy battle with breast cancer.

Quincy Jones

Quincy Jones, the legendary music producer, composer, and cultural icon, passed away in November at the age of 91.

Jones had a career spanning eight decades, where he made hits with the likes of Frank Sinatra, Ray Charles, and Michael Jackson.

Donald Sutherland

Known for his roles in Ordinary People, Klute, and the Hunger Games franchise, actor Donald Sutherland passed away in June at the age of 88 after a battling chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Kris Kristofferson

The actor and singer-songwriter passed away peacefully in September at the age of 88 years old.

James Earl Jones

James Earl Jones, the iconic actor renowned for his powerful voice and performances in film and theatre, passed away in September at 93 years of age.

His contributions to cinema, including voicing Darth Vader in Star Wars and Mufasa in The Lion King, left an lasting mark on the world of entertainment.