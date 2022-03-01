Let’s be honest 2022 hasn’t been…. great so far.
Amongst the pandemic, flood, World War III starting and Betty White dying THERE IS GOOD I promise!
Take a break from watching the world end and witness a core memory being made. This little boy meeting his hero is exactly the energy we need right now and if you’ll excuse me I’m off to re-watch this about 10,000 times.
I’m not crying, YOU’RE crying.
@almosttripletsnyc1 Warning: cuteness overload 😍 #sesamestreet #preschooler #elmo #sesamestreetlive #empirestatebuilding #nyc #fyp @Sesame Street Official @Empire State Building ♬ original sound – almosttripletsnyc
Want more? Here's one of our fave moments from Jase & Lauren – they’re always up to something! Weekdays from 6AM on KIIS 101.1!