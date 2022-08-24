Sylvester Stallone and wife Jennifer Flavin are calling it quits after 25 years of marriage.

It is unclear as to exactly why Jennifer Flavin has decided to pull the pin on their marriage, but many fans sensed trouble after the “Rocky” star had a recent tattoo cover up of Jennifer’s face on his arm.

When questioned about the tattoo cover up Sylvester stated he intended to get the image of his wife refreshed. However, the result were unsatisfactory and unfixable. The tattoo is now of his late dog and “Rocky” costar Butkus.

Sylvester Stallone rep, Michelle Bega has reported to TMZ, stating the family are amicable and are privately addressing the personal issue. Jennifer since posted to Instagram with her 3 daughters captioning ” These Girls are my priority <3 nothing else matters. The 4 of us forever”.

