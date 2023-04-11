British actress Millie Bobby Brown, best known for her role in Stranger Things, posted a photo on social media embracing her partner Jake Bongiovi, and fans have noticed a large ring on her engagement finger, sparking rumors that the couple may be engaged.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown)

In the caption, she wrote, “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ’em all.” This comes after the actress referred to Bongiovi as her “partner for life” earlier this year. Bongiovi, who is the son of Bon Jovi rocker Jon Bon Jovi and his wife Dorothea Hurley, also shared images on social media of the couple hugging and looking out to sea, captioned “Forever.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @jakebongiovi

Fans took to social media to discuss the couple’s surprise engagement, Millie being 19 and Jake being 20, a few fans are concerned they’re jumping the gun. But true love right!

waking up to see millie bobby brown engaged when in ur mid 20s single & alone pic.twitter.com/CVS9k3ItgW — sierra (@vinyIrain) April 11, 2023

Me and Millie Bobby brown are the same age… she’s engaged and I’m just sat with no one pic.twitter.com/1Zh4Y0yrpo — Hannah (@h1736362929) April 11, 2023

Millie Bobby Brown is engaged at 19 and I wait for Barbie updates at 23 pic.twitter.com/l4KyAcotjT — Kiära (@kiwiicroissants) April 11, 2023

