Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn was moved to tears at a United Kingdom fan convention over the weekend after a fan thanked him for “making our summer”.

The actor, who plays Eddie Munson in season four of Stranger Things, became emotional during his Comic Con appearance when a fan thanked him for taking the time to speak to them all.

She went on explain how Stranger Things fans have ‘connected’ with his character’s role as the ‘outsider’ in the show.

“I think we’ve all connected with Eddie for one reason or another whether we like his music taste or that he is the outsider like you mentioned,” she said.

“I think all of us are part of Eddie, we’ve all travelled far because we all really connect with you as well and you really made our weekend.”

She added, “You’ve really made mine as well, you were just so nice to me and my guide dog yesterday and however you were treated yesterday, you know, we are so grateful. Thank you!”

Check out the video here:

Advertisement

Advertisement

In regards to the alleged incident, an eyewitness claimed the actor was being treated “like a child” and being reprimanded for spending too much time interacting with fans.

“The day before, staff weren’t letting him interact with fans, sign autographs or do anything – they were treating him like a child,” the source said.

“So when the girl next to me stood up and thanked him he got overwhelmed.

“In that moment I think he saw the amount of love people had for him and his character.”