The City of Stonnington’s, Pets in the Park, returns this Sunday March 26!

Pets in the Park is a celebration of all things pets. It’s the purrfect day out for you and your animal friends, with a number of presentations, demonstrations, competitions, games, information & market stalls that are sure to pique your interest / tickle your feathers (or scales!).

This action-packed day will run from 11 am to 3 pm.

Melbourne Canine Freestyle will be there with their talented dogs performing all sorts of exciting tricks for some fun and fast-paced demonstrations, including basket & ball and human agility games.

The Superstar Competition will feature Best Dressed and Best Trick categories with special guest judge “Aussie Yuki”, a superstar at tricks herself, on this year’s panel.

Cats and dogs aren’t the only ones who will be feeling the love at Pets in the Park! Our beekeeper friends from Backyard Honey will be buzzing to inform you all about the essentials of beekeeping.

You’ll also hear from Jessamay Miller, ABC Organic Gardener and chicken expert, on how to have happy, healthy, and productive backyard chickens.

