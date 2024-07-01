Stevie Nicks was moved to tears during Taylor Swift’s Dublin Eras Tour show after she performed a song that reminds her of her friendship with her late Fleetwood Mac bandmate, Christine McVie.

While the legendary singer was in attendance in the VIP tent at the show over the weekend, Taylor made a dedication to Nicks’ before performing her Tortured Poets Department track ‘Clara Bow’ live for the first time.

Taylor mentions Stevie in the lyrics of the song as she sings about women in the music industry being compared to one another, with “You look like Stevie Nicks/ In ’75, the hair and lips/ Crowd goes wild at her fingertips/ Half moonshine, a full eclipse.”

Taylor introduced the song by saying, “The reason I want to play this tonight is because a friend of mine is here who is watching the show.”

In the touching tribute, Taylor praised the work Stevie has done for female artists, saying “She’s paved the way for us. And she’s mentored so many artists that you don’t even know she’s doing it.”

Taylor performed the song as a mashup with “The Lucky One.” from her Red album before performing her Midnights track “You’re on Your Own, Kid,”, where Nicks’ was seen getting emotional.

During one of Nicks’ concerts in 2023, she thanked Taylor for writing the song, explained that it reminded her of her Fleetwood Mac bandmate Christine McVie, who passed away in 2022.

“That is the sadness of how I feel. As long as Chris was, even on the other side of the world, we didn’t have to talk on the phone. We really weren’t phone buddies. Then we would go back to Fleetwood Mac, and we would walk in and it would be like, ‘Little sister, how are you?’ It was like never a minute had passed, never an argument in our entire 47 years — never.”

“So, when it was the two of us, the two of us were on our own, kids, we always were,” she continued, “And now, I’m having to learn to be on my own, kid, by myself. So, you help me to do that. Thank you.”

We’re not crying, you are!

