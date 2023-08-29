This epic lineup of stars premieres in the Stan Original Series C*A*U*G*H*T on 28th September, only on Stan, and you won’t want to miss a minute!

Our troops aren’t safe. Neither are our DMs. After the Australian Minister of Defence texts a ‘secret file’ to the Princess of Behati-Prinsloo, a small island nation, he sends four Australian soldiers into the war-torn country on a secret mission to retrieve the file.

Mistaken for Americans, they are captured by freedom fighters and produce a hostage video that goes viral. When the soldiers reach celebrity status on social media, they realise that being caught might just be the best thing that could’ve happened to them. They’re about to make search history…

