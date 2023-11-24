Sporty Spice, a.k.a. Mel C, has surprised fans by dropping hints about a potential Spice Girls reunion in Australia.

During her recent DJ set at Sydney’s Heaps Gay harbour party, Mel C expressed her gratitude for her amazing time in Australia and hinted at a future visit with her Spice Girls friends. The crowd erupted in cheers.

In a backstage interview, Mel C reiterated her excitement about returning to Australia and bringing the rest of the group along.

Heaps Gay even speculated if Mel C had secretly announced that the Spice Girls would be performing at their next party.

This announcement aligns with previous rumours sparked by Mel B, a.k.a. Scary Spice, who revealed earlier this year that all five Spice Girls would be reuniting.

The Spice Girls – 1997. (Photo by Ann Summa/Liaison – Getty Images)

While filming “The Masked Singer” in Australia, Mel B shared that the group had plans for an undisclosed project after Victoria Beckham, a.k.a. Posh Spice, encouraged them to come together.

“We are doing something together as the Spice Girls,” said Mel B. “It has always been me championing everybody, but this time, it was actually Victoria who said, ‘Come on, let’s all do something.’ So we have something in the works that will be announced soon.”

This isn’t the first time the Spice Girls have hinted at an Australian tour. In 2022, Baby Spice (Emma Bunton) expressed her love for visiting Australia and expressed hope that it would be their next destination.

Emma Bunton (Baby Spice) – Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Women of the Year

The iconic British pop group last reunited in 2019 for a short stadium tour in the UK. Plans for a tour in Australia in February 2020 were reportedly disrupted by Ginger Spice (Geri Halliwell), and although there were rumours of a visit in 2021 to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their debut single “Wannabe,” no dates were ever confirmed.

