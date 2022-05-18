Cor Blimey!

Remember when the thought of Deep Heat meant a piercing smell directly to the nasal cavity? A burning sensation to both your fingertips and the rough locale of your ‘ouch’ area?

Well, GONE are the days you’ll have to put up with… Two of those things?

School camps won’t have to worry about setting the fire alarms off with this one, as the Roll-On Deep Heat variant is designed to provide targeted, warming relief to help ease tight, knotted muscles through the benefit of massage (and your fingertips won’t be burning off!)

Don’t think you won’t have to sound the alarm though, as this product is pure FIRE.

Bless this mess, because relaxed soft tissue, improved blood circulation and greater movability is exactly what the doctor (mainly my therapist) ordered!

Deep heat have outlined 5 key points for this product:

FAST-ACTION – roll-on format for fast and convenient application -great for sports bags!

TARGETED – apply directly onto the area being treated.

SPORTS PERFORMANCE & RECOVERY – massage before and after exercise to optimise performance and recovery.

EASY-TO-APPLY & MESS-FREE – non-greasy, absorbs well into the skin and doesn’t stain fabric.

HERBAL FRAGRANCE – great for work or social occasions.

They’re going for $12 a pop, and they contain 50ml of ‘the good stuff.’

You can buy this ‘molten lava’ from Woolworths, various IGA/Foodland/independent supermarkets and pharmacies nation wide!