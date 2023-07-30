Sonia Kruger has won the Gold Logie for the most popular personality on Australian television.

The Big Brother, Dancing With The Stars and The Voice host Sonia Kruger has taken home the prestigious award ahead of nominees Sonia Kruger, Shaun Micallef, Osher Günsberg, Mark Coles Smith, Leigh Sales, Julia Morris and Hamish Blake.

Darryl Somers presented Sonia the Gold Logie award, acknowledging the efforts of comedian Sam Pang, who hosted the evening.

“Thank you so much,” Sonia said.

“I cannot believe it. I have to compose myself… I have been so lucky I have worked with some absolute legends in the business.”

“I want to thank all the people who work on Dancing With The Stars, all the people who work on The Voice, all the people who work on Big Brother,” she said.

”If my dad was here, he would just be so proud and this is really for him,”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 63rd Annual TV Week Logie Awards ceremony took place at The Star Casino in Sydney, bringing together some of the country’s biggest names.

‘Colin From Accounts’ had an incredibly successful night, taking home the award for most outstanding comedy program and both of the co-creators and stars taking home individual awards, with Patrick Brammell winning the Silver Logie for most outstanding actor and Harriet Dyer taking home the Silver Logie for the most outstanding actress.

Kitty Flanagan won the Silver Logie for most popular Australian actress for her appearance in ABC’s Fisk, which friend Julia Zemiro picked up on her behalf. Sam Neill surprised himself when he took home the Silver Logie for most popular actor for his role in The Twelve.

Travel Guides picked up the award for most popular lifestyle program while Nine Network took home a Logie for the most outstanding sports coverage for the State of Origin.

Musician and Australian Idol judge Amy Shark took out the Graham Kennedy Award for best new talent.

Australian Story won the most popular current affairs and ABC’s Foreign Correspondent took home the most outstanding news coverage for Saving the Children.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Masterchef Australia won the most popular reality TV program, with Melissa Leong dedicating the award to the late host Jock Zonfrillo.

Tony Armstrong won the Bert Newton Award for most popular presenter for A Dog’s World.

Network 10’s Have You Been Paying Attention, took home its fourth Logie award for most popular comedy while The Cheap Seats took home most outstanding entertainment program.

ABC’s Crazy Fun Park took out the award for the most outstanding children’s program, causing outrage that the worldwide popular Bluey didn’t win.