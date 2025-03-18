Miley Cyrus is about to enter a brand new era.

The 32-year-old pop star has begun to tease her new chapter of music, with striking visuals taking over her social media and fans spotting posters going up around the world.

The image shows a black and white shot of the singer looking into the camera with a headpiece on, with posters featuring the text ‘Something Beautiful’, which fans are suspecting is the name of her new dark album.

🚨 MILEY CYRUS IS COMING! pic.twitter.com/qBpNyEqBOD — Miley Edition (@MileyEdition) March 17, 2025

Miley hasn’t dropped a new album since 2023, when she released Endless Summer Vacation and won two Grammys for Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance with her hit single Flowers.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar in November, Miley revealed that she is working on a visual album inspired by Pink Floyd’s The Wall but “with a better wardrobe and more glamorous and filled with pop culture.”

“The visual component of [my album] is driving the sound. It was important for me that every song has these healing sound properties,” she explained.

“The songs, whether they’re about destruction or heartbreak or death, they’re presented in a way that is beautiful, because the nastiest times of our life do have a point of beauty.”

We can’t wait to hear new music from Miley!

