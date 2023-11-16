It’s the end of an era.

Snoop Dogg has made a big announcement this morning. He has quit smoking weed.

This has shocked everyone since Snoop is literally known for being a huge 420 advocate and stoner. Snoop even owns his own marijuana company called Leafs By Snoop AND has a personal blunt roller, who he pays almost $80,000 a year!

Check out Snoop’s announcement:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg)

The 20th of April will never be the same.

