Bowen Yang drew laughs with lines like, “We have never wavered in our support of you,” while Marcello Hernández added, “Every single person on this stage voted for you.” Sarah Sherman chimed in, “That’s the man I want my future children to look up to.”

Colin Jost’s Weekend Update bit referenced Trump’s controversial statements: “We know that you say things that are controversial sometimes, but really you’re just speaking the truth,” he said, jokingly blaming co-anchor Michael Che for “spinning it to make [Trump] look foolish.”

James Austin Johnson reprised his Trump impression, appearing in a muscle suit as “hot, jacked Trump,” saying, “They finally got the body right.” Elon Musk, portrayed by Dana Carvey, made a cameo, declaring, “Check it out, Dark MAGA,” and claiming he “runs the country now.”

The episode also spoofed Trump’s McDonald’s stop, with host Bill Burr joking it was the “only time he had seen Trump truly happy,” describing him as “glowing” as he handed out extra fries.