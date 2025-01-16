To celebrate the upcoming second season of Severance on January 17, Apple TV+ staged a unique pop-up event at New York’s Grand Central Station. The show’s stars, including Adam Scott and Britt Lower, performed inside a glass enclosure designed to mimic Lumon Industries’ eerie office environment. Dressed in character, the actors carried out mundane office tasks, bringing the show’s unsettling workplace concept to life.

The installation grabbed the attention of commuters and quickly went viral online. Executive producer Ben Stiller was spotted at the scene, capturing the buzz alongside fans. This creative stunt perfectly reflected the series’ themes of corporate control and identity, offering a taste of the show’s mysterious vibe.

i actually have a crazy amount of thoughts about the severance actors playing their characters in a public glass box with fans everywhere filming, to market a show that is about privacy, identity, and what it means to be a person under constant surveillance. just genius pic.twitter.com/S2szgWTAD6 — nell (@lesIiebens) January 15, 2025

Severance explores a world where employees’ work and personal memories are surgically separated, creating two distinct personas. The first season was a hit, earning 14 Emmy nominations and two wins, and anticipation for season two is sky-high.

Safe to say fans have been left mesmerised by this genius guerrilla marketing… TV is SO BACK