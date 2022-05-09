If you’re watching Selling Sunset then you’re familiar with Chrishell and her past relationships. From Justin to Jason we’ve watched it all unfold.
We all know she doesn’t last with Jason, co-owner of The Oppenheim Group but nobody expected THIS!
Chrishell posted a story on her Instagram showing her closet being built, then proceeds to say “I’m gonna come out of it now”. Photos later reveal her new relationship with Australian singer G-Flip (they/them). The singer has also reportedly moved in with the Selling Sunset star.
Photos have also been posted of G-Flip getting a tattoo from their new partner that reads “Get me outta here”. Chrishell has joked that she’s “found her new calling”!
What a plot twist!