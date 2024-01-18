Disney has announced that a sequel series of ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ is in the works, with the return of some of the original cast members.

Selena Gomez will reprise her role as Alex Russo as a guest star and David Henrie, who played her brother Justin Russo, will be returning as a regular character on the series.

The official synopsis reveals the series will show the aftermath of “a mysterious incident at WizTech, where an adult Justin Russo has left his wizard powers behind, opting for a normal, human life with his wife and two sons.”

“He gets a surprise when a powerful young wizard in need of training shows up at his door… and Justin must embrace his past to ensure the future of the Wizard World.”

Disney shared the news on Instagram, with a photo of the pilot script and a wand from the series, captioned “📍Waverly Place”.

David commented on the post, writing “Get ready for the Russo’s to become a part of your family once again, but we’ve grown! 2024, the year 🪄 comes back ;)”

Selena also reacted to the news online, sharing a throwback photo of the pair on set writing, “WE’RE BACK”.

Selena Gomez confirms ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ sequel series: “WE’RE BACK” pic.twitter.com/WGlDrD0nZ1 — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 18, 2024

The upcoming series will feature some fresh faces, with Janice LeAnn Brown starring in the lead role of Billie, Alkaio Thiele as Justin’s oldest son Roman and Mimi Gianopulos as Justin’s wife Giada.

According to reports, Gomez and Henrie will work together as executive producers on the series.

