Selena Gomez is a singer, songwriter and actress who’s literally grown up in the public eye. She started her acting career at just 10yrs old on ‘Barney & Friends’, remember the giant purple dinosaur? TEN YEARS OLD! Jesus.

Having such a long (and successful) public career has afforded her opportunities that most people could never dream of BUT they come at a cost to her lifestyle, privacy and as we see in the trailer her mental health.

It’s refreshing to see someone so visible bringing awareness to mental health and well-being, something that is often not spoken about. Streaming on AppleTV+ November 4, check out the trailer below.