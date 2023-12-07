Selena Gomez has confirmed her relationship with Benny Blanco and claims he’s “better than anyone I’ve ever been with”.

Fans have been in a frenzy since the songstress posted a story with a mystery man’s head cut off.

People online were quick to piece things together and Gomez has re-confirmed the guess by defending their relationship in a fan-page’s comments: “He is my absolute everything in my heart” the singer gushed, and then went on to say in response to a fan comment “then why has he been the best thing that’s ever happened to me. The end”.

If you’re wondering who Benny Blanco is, he’s a 35-year-old American record producer who’s worked with Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, SZA, Kanye West, Britney Spears, Ed Sheeran, the list goes on.

It seems the pair have been close for a while, with Benny sharing a picture of the pair snuggled up together back in 2019 on Twitter.

I think it’s safe to say Selena will not be Single Soon.