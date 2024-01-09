Timothée Chalamet and Selena Gomez have spoken out on the alleged feud from the 2024 Golden Globe Awards that took place on Monday.

Rumours began swirling after footage of Selena Gomez whispering to Taylor Swift went viral, with many believing she was gossiping about Chalamet’s girlfriend, Kylie Jenner.

People speculated that Selena told Taylor that she asked for a picture with Timothée but Kylie ‘said no’, with Taylor looking visibly shocked and her BFF Keleigh Sperry appearing to say “Timothée?”

some #GoldenGlobes tea😭😭 “i asked for a picture with him and she (kylie jenner) said no” – selena gomez “with timothee?” *selena nods* pic.twitter.com/LvO4dC6heK — pop culture gal (@allurequinn) January 8, 2024

While the clip had no audio to prove what was said, people swiftly jumped to the conclusion that the pair were beefing and as you can imagine, it sent the internet into a frenzy.

kylie jenner when selena gomez approached her and timothee: pic.twitter.com/twuo8CbwQx — haleigh (@swifts_latte) January 8, 2024

While people criticised Selena for gossiping and Kylie for being too controlling, Selena has now spoken out about the incident in an Instagram comment, clarifying what she was talking to Taylor about.

“Noooooo I told Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up. Not that that’s anyone business” she revealed.

Selena Gomez reveals what she was talking about with Taylor Swift at the Golden Globes, shutting down Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet speculation: “Noooooo I told Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up. Not that that's anyone business.” pic.twitter.com/K9dgGmjbl9 — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 9, 2024

While some believe the explanation is a cover-up to remedy the awkward situation, Timothée has also spoken out on the incident, shutting down the rumours.

While approached by paparazzi, Chalamet was asked whether there was any beef between him and Selena or Kylie and Selena, to which he denied it, saying things are ‘all good’.

Timothée Chalamet shuts down rumors of a feud between Selena Gomez and Kylie Jenner. https://t.co/xMAZipbNI2 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 9, 2024

While many are still arguing online that Selena was indeed talking about Kylie and Timothée, I think we can put this one to rest for now.

