Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have given us the first taste of their rumoured collaboration with Gracie Abrams.

As the couple tease their new album, I Said I Love You First, Blanco sparked collaboration rumors with Abrams by sharing a video of himself walking in on Selena and Gracie together on a bed.

Selena then shared a video of her lip syncing to an unreleased track, with the lyrics, “Call me when you breakup, I want to be the first one on your mind when you wake up”

Fans were shocked after seeing a new TikTok where Selena plays the full collaboration track, titled ‘Call Me When You Breakup’ at an event she was attending.

We’re obsessed already!

Gomez announced the release of her new album ‘I Said I Love You First’ with boyfriend and music producer Benny Blanco last week, with their first single ‘Scared of Loving You’

In an Instagram post announcing the news, shewrote, “my NEW album I Said I Love You First with my best friend @itsbennyblanco, is out on 3/21 🖤”

We already know this song is going to be our new obsession…