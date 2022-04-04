I’ve got good news for those of us who have eaten out the entirety of the Frozen Dessert section of the grocery store.

Move over Chocolate Bavarian, cya later Vanilla Cheesecake, don’t embarrass yourself Apple Crumble, there’s a new sheriff in town.

Sara Lee has dropped a Triple Chocolate Danish which has my heart swirling with joy.

Flaky, traditional chocolate pastry filled with dark chocolate sauce and topped with choc chips so you can enjoy it whatever form of chocolate you’re into.

The ‘Danish’ serves 4-6 but I’m calling BS right now, I could eat that whole thing in one go!

You can also get Custard Danish and Blueberry Danish but I got my eyes on a chocolatey prize…

Available from Woolies for $6.25 as of now!