It’s frustrating when someone with amazing vocal chops can make it look so effortless (or maybe it’s just my own jealousy), as Sam Smith does in his latest stripped back performance on the Tiny Desk series.

Seemingly at ease in front of 20,000 people or just a few, Sam performed a bunch of his hits in an intimate office setting featuring an 11 piece choir and just 2 instrumentalists.

Check out the performance below: