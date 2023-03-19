Sam Neill, the legend from films such as Jurassic Park (1993) and The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) recently revealed he was battling stage three blood cancer.

In a video post to Instagram, Neill reacts to how the world found out about his cancer. He assures everyone that he has been in remission for 8 months and to not focus so heavily on the ‘cancer, cancer, cancer’ headlines.

“Hi I’m Sam Neill,” the 75-year-old began.

“Actor of sorts, vintner (author’s note: a vintner is someone who makes wine — don’t worry I had to Google it too), and an author as it happens.

“My news seems to be all over the news at the moment, and it’s sort of “Cancer ! Cancer! Cancer!”

“I’m alive and kicking and I’m going to work. I’m very happy to be going back to work.”

Neill then went on to talk about an upcoming project called Apples Never Fall, a TV miniseries he’ll be starring in.

He finished the video message by quipping “let’s not worry too much about “all that” because I’m fine. Okay!”

What an outstanding fella!