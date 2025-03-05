Sabrina Carpenter seemingly took a dig at ex-boyfriend Barry Keoghan while performing in Dublin on her “Short n’ Sweet” tour.

Addressing the crowd, she said, “Dublin, it’s so lovely to be here. You all look and sound amazing.” However, it was her next remark that caught attention: “But my goodness, these Irish boys are hard work.” She then performed “Please Please Please,” a song widely rumoured to be about Keoghan, who even starred in its music video.

Carpenter, 25, and Keoghan, 32, ended their relationship in December 2024 after a year of dating, reportedly due to their demanding careers. However, online rumours suggested Keoghan had been unfaithful with influencer Breckie Hill, who denied the allegations. Shortly after the split, the actor deactivated his Instagram account, allegedly due to cyberbullying. He later responded to the backlash in a statement on X, saying, “My name has been dragged across the internet in ways that I don’t usually respond to, but I have to now because too many lines are being crossed.”