Sabrina Carpenter has defended her decision to pose in Kim Kardashian’s Skims campaign earlier this year, revealing that she didn’t need to ask ‘best friend’ Taylor Swift for permission.

In a new interview with Variety, the ‘Espresso’ singer slammed rumours that she needed to ask Taylor for permission to star in the Spring intimates campaign for the shape wear company, despite Taylor’s long standing feud with the Kardashian sister.

“Taylor is a rock star! She’s just such a gangster with all of it. No matter what people are saying, everything that I’ve ever seen her tackle, she’s done so with grace”, she raved.

“The posts about me having to ‘ask for her permission’ — no. She’s one of my best, best friends, and we grab dinner or text and catch up like you would with your best friend.”

Fans were understandably confused when Sabrina starred in the campaign due to Taylor’s public beef with Kim Kardashian after she leaked an edited phone call between her and ex-husband Kanye West where he called her a snake.

Sabrina Carpenter and Taylor Swift have been friends since 2017, with Taylor inviting Sabrina to perform with her as she took The Eras Tour around the world.

Seems there’s no drama between these two besties!

