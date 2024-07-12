Recently, rumours started circulating that Katy Perry was would potentially be performing at this years AFL Grand Final, and now the artist performing at 2025’s Super Bowl may have leaked online.

While nothing is official yet, reputable NFL organisations in the states are reporting that Miley Cyrus will perform the highly anticipated halftime show.

While reactions have been mostly positive, a few fans expressed that given the game will be played in New Orleans, they want hometown boy Lil Wayne to take the spot. Wayne’s previously shared his desire to perform the show one day, saying he gets ‘trillions’ of people at his festival performances, and that he’s featured on every other artists songs anyway.

“I’m featured on everybody’s song. You could’ve brought me out!” His fans are saying the New Orleans gig would be the perfect opportunity.

Only time will tell, we’ll keep you updated once it’s all officially announced!