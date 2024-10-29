Ruel has debuted a brand new look in his latest music video, where he’s ditched his luscious locks for a buzz cut.

The 21-year-old Aussie singer-songwriter shared the music video for his new single ‘Cats On The Ceiling’ on Instagram, writing, ‘The cats on the ceiling visualizer is out neowww!! The buzzed head wasn’t a waste ✂️.’

In the video, Ruel showcases his long, flowing hair, only to be surprised by a man in red gloves who starts cutting it off. As the video continues, Ruel eventually reveals a fresh buzzcut, admiring his new look in the mirror.

Fans flooded the comments with enthusiasm for the new single, with one saying, “my boy just wanted a haircut and ended up dropping a banger!”

The song explores the themes of love and letting go, with Ruel explaining “I think there is so much more out there for us to experience in this life if we can just ‘let go’ of all that pent up self-control from time to time.”

This release follows Ruel’s five-track EP Adaptions, which came out in August and features covers of songs from artists like The Weeknd and Miley Cyrus.

Catch the full update on the brand new ARIA Amplified episode below – Your VIP ticket to the latest and greatest in Australian music news!