Our very own Mr & Mrs Jetson have welcomed another human-child to their collection!

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair Claire Elise Boucher (known professionally as ‘Grimes) revealed she and on-again/off-again partner Elon Musk have welcomed a baby girl via surrogate. Speaking of their unique relationship Grimes said “I would probably refer to him as my boyfriend, but we’re very fluid. We live in separate houses. We’re best friends. We see each other all the time…. We just have our own thing going on, and I don’t expect other people to understand it… This is the best it’s ever been…. We just need to be free.” You go girl.

Elon and Grimes already have a baby boy together legally named X Æ A-Xii, referred to as ‘X’, and their latest addition didn’t avoid the “my parents are eccentric billionaires” naming convention.

Their baby girl’s actual legal name is… *sigh* Exa Dark Sideræl Musk. They will call her ‘Y’ for short because the English language means nothing to these people.

No photos of the little android yet but I imagine this is pretty accurate:

I’M JOKING PLEASE DON’T SUE ME ELON