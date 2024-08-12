Robin Williams received a touching tribute on the tenth anniversary of his passing. On Sunday, August 11, his son Zak shared a heartfelt message on Instagram, reflecting on the legendary comedian’s enduring impact.

Posting a picture of Robin as Mork from Mork & Mindy, Zak wrote, “Dad, it’s hard to believe it’s been 10 years.” He continued, “Today, I’m reflecting on the immense love you shared with all of us — your family, your friends, and everyone you met.” Zak also expressed how his father’s legacy continues to inspire him daily, adding, “You continue to inspire me every single day to do whatever I can to help create a more connected and loving world for our family. Love you forever.”

Robin Williams, an Oscar-winning actor known for his roles in Good Will Hunting, Mrs. Doubtfire, and Dead Poets Society, tragically died by suicide on August 11, 2014, at the age of 63. Despite his struggles, Williams was renowned for his kindness, humour, and commitment to spreading joy. His legacy continues to touch millions worldwide.