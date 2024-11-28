Robert Irwin has unveiled his new wax figure at Madame Tussauds Sydney!

The 20-year-old conservationist has become the youngest Australian to be honoured with a wax figure at Madame Tussauds, where he unveiled his wax figure and came face to face with his late father Steve Irwin’s wax figure for the very first time.

Robert’s figure can be seen sporting his iconic Australia Zoo khaki uniform while holding a Canon DSLR camera with a python draped over the lens.

Irwin shared snaps of the iconic moment, writing “Caught up with my new mate today at Madame Tussaud’s Sydney… So SURREAL and such an honour! Grateful 🙏”

After unveiling his wax figure, Robert became emotional after taking the oppourtunity to visit his late father Steve Irwin’s wax figure for the very first time.

“It was the first time I’d ever got to see my dad’s wax figure. I’d seen pictures of it, but I’d never seen it in real life, and I was actually, I was overcome with emotion and I didn’t think that was going to happen”, Irwin told Sunrise.

“Dad for the last, well, 17 years of my life has been pictures and video and to actually see him, kind of just standing there, it was a lot to take in.”

What a sweet moment for Robert!

