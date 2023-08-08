According to reports, Robert Irwin looks set to depart Australia Zoo to live with his partner Rorie Buckley.

Irwin and his partner have been dating long distance as Buckley lives in Perth while she finishes her studies but long distance and travelling has been described as “hellish”.

“It’s a real pain,” a source told Woman’s Day.

“Right when they really want to explore their relationship, they have this hellish distance between them,” they added.

“They’re a very close-knit crew, and if Robert is willing to make the sacrifice to move to the big city for their daughter, they’re going to do what they can to make it work,” the source added.

A few weeks ago, he shared pictures with his 3.8 million Instagram followers, captioned “Out west 👌” which we can assume was him visiting Perth to check out his new abode.

While Robert’s mum Terri is reportedly concerned that her son and partner are moving “too fast”, she is reportedly open to the idea.

According to Women’s Day, Terri feels that Robert’s in “good hands” and she is interested in getting to know Buckley’s parents better if and when her son chooses to make the move to Western Australia.