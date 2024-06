Badgalriri fans, we’ve got some exciting news!

Rihanna was spotted a few weeks ago in a shirt that said “I’m Retired” across the front, and fans started panicking that it might mean new music was never coming.

Ri Ri hasn’t released a single since ‘Lift Me Up’ in 2022 yet alone an album since ‘Anti’ in 2016. Rest assured at a Fenty Beauty event last night she said not to worry – new music is definitely on the way! It just may not be anytime soon.

Have a listen to what she had to say:

Advertisement