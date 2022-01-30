With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, Rihanna has launched a men’s lingerie line.

The sexy line, titled ‘Glossy Flossy’, is here to spice things up and everyone can get their hands on it with an inclusive size range from XS to 3XL. Is it getting hot in here?

The collection consists of red-hued pieces including satin boxers, a sexy ‘Glossy Flossy’ crop top, and a naughty crotch-less teddy! The site has everything your Valentine could need.

Whether your Valentine’s Day festivities include spending it with someone or whether you’re flying solo you can still feel sexy and treat yourself!

