Ricky Martin and his Husband Jwan Yosef have announced their divorce after six years of marriage.

Martin shared a post to his 18.2 million Instagram followers, explaining that after ‘careful consideration’ the pair have decided to end their marriage with ‘love, respect and dignity’ for their children.

It seems the couple have parted ways amicably, stating they are “preserving and honouring what we have experienced as a couple all of these wonderful years.”

“Our greatest desire now is to continue having a healthy family dynamic and a relationship centred on peace and friendship to continue the joint upbringing of our children, preserving the respect and love we have for each other.”

The couple first connected on Instagram in 2015 and started dating six months later before tying the knot in a private ceremony in 2017.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The ‘Livin’ La Vida Loca’ singer became a single father to twin boys Matteo and Valentino in 2008, via gestational surrogate, prior to his relationship with Jwan.

The couple then welcomed two boys Lucia and Renn together, in 2018 and 2019.

The couple were pictured with their sons on the red carpet of ‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’ back in 2016.

Sending our love to you and your family Ricky!

Advertisement