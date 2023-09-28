British-Irish actor Michael Gambon, best known to global audiences for playing the wise professor Albus Dumbledore in the Harry Potter movie franchise and whose career was launched by his mentor Laurence Olivier, has died aged 82.

He died peacefully in hospital on Thursday, PA Media reported, citing a family statement.

“We are devastated to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon. Beloved husband and father, Michael died peacefully in hospital with his wife Anne and son Fergus at his bedside,” his family said.

He’s best-known role was as Dumbledore in the Harry Potter franchise, a role he took over from the third instalment in the eight-movie series after he replaced the late Richard Harris in 2004.

Gambon played down the praise for his performance and said he simply played himself “with a stuck-on beard and a long robe”.

Rest In Peace, Michael Gambon.