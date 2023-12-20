Looking back on 2023, we’ve had to say goodbye to some legendary stars.

Here’s a look back at some of the talented individuals who we lost this year.

Angus Cloud

On the 31st of July, Euphoria actor Angus Cloud passed away at only 25 years of age from an accidental drug overdose.

Matthew Perry

On the 28th of October, we heard the news that Friends star Matthew Perry had died.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It was later revealed that the 54-year-old actor died from the acute effects of ketamine.

Sinéad O’Connor

Legendary Irish singer Sinéad O’Connor passed away at age 56 on 26th July.

The star was found unresponsive in her home and no official cause of death has been confirmed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Michael Gambon

Known for his role as Professor Albus Dumbledore in the Harry Potter films, Michael Gambon passed away at age 82 on the 27th of September.

“We are devastated to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon. Beloved husband and father, Michael died peacefully in hospital with his wife Anne and son Fergus at his bedside,” his family said.

Johnny Ruffo

On the 10th of November, we heard the news of the tragic passing of Australian singer-songwriter Johnny Ruffo at age 35.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Home and Away star passed away after a long battle with brain cancer.

Cal Wilson

On the 11th of October, it was announced that comedian Cal Wilson passed away at age 53.

The New Zealand-born comedian, known for her roles on The Great Australian Bake Off and Who The Bloody Hell Are We?, died after a short battle with a rare form of cancer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Alan Arkin

Oscar-winning American actor Alan Arkin passed away on the 29th of June this year, at age 89.

The Little Miss Sunshine actor died from suspected heart problems after he had a history of cardiovascular disease.

Jock Zonfrillo

On April 30th, the news of Masterchef host Jock Zonfrillo’s passing shocked the nation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 46-year-old chef is believed to have died from natural causes after he was found in a Melbourne hotel room.

Jerry Springer

On the 27th of April, we heard the news that iconic TV host Jerry Springer passed away at age 79.

The American broadcaster died after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer months earlier.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lisa Marie Presley

American singer-songwriter Lisa Marie Presley passed away on the 12th January at age 54.

The only child of singer Elvis Presley and actress Priscilla Presley died after experiencing complications from bariatric surgery.

Barry Humphries

Iconic Australian comedian and actor Barry Humphries passed away on the 22nd of April at age 89.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Known for his characters Dame Edna Everage and Sir Les Patterson, the star passed away in Sydney after complications from hip surgery.

Andre Braugher

On the 11th of December, we heard of the shocking passing of Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andre Braugher.

The actor passed away at age 61 after a battle with lung cancer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

May those who we lost in 2023 rest in peace.